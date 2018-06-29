Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH HILLS (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh area will be getting its first LEGO Store later this year.

The Pittsburgh Business Times reports the store will be opening in the Ross Park Mall in the North Hills.

According to the LEGO Store’s website, stores offer pick-and-build walls, where customers can fill up a cup with whatever bricks and LEGO elements they want, and digital box kiosks that can show you a 3-D model of what LEGO sets look like when completed.

The Pittsburgh Business Times says the store is aiming for a late summer or early fall opening.