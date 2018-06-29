JULY 4TH FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | Fayette, Greene & Washington
NORTH HILLS (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh area will be getting its first LEGO Store later this year.

File photo (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Business Times reports the store will be opening in the Ross Park Mall in the North Hills.

According to the LEGO Store’s website, stores offer pick-and-build walls, where customers can fill up a cup with whatever bricks and LEGO elements they want, and digital box kiosks that can show you a 3-D model of what LEGO sets look like when completed.

File photo (Photo Credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Business Times says the store is aiming for a late summer or early fall opening.

