PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thousands of country music fans are expected to pack Heinz Field for Luke Bryan’s concert this weekend.

However, there are some rules in place for fans planning to attend the show.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich is once again issuing a “zero tolerance” policy for disorderly conduct, intoxication, underage drinking and any violence.

According to a press release, “Dozens of city, county and state officers — in full uniform and plainclothes — will enforce the laws. Mounted Units from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and Allegheny County Police will serve as City Ambassadors and assist in crowd control if needed. River Rescue will patrol the city’s waterways and enforce drinking and boating laws.”

This same policy was in effect for the Kenny Chesney concert earlier this month.

With temperatures expected to rise into the 90s, fans are being advised to drink plenty of water.

Additionally, parking lots on the North Shore open at 1 p.m. All fans who enter the North Shore lots must have a ticket to the concert, and all concertgoers who park in the North Shore lots must enter Heinz Field by 7 p.m.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and the concert starts at 5 p.m. Concertgoers with floor tickets can only enter through Gate 6.

Fans who plan to tailgate before the concert will receive trash and recycling bags in order to help tailgaters properly dispose of their garbage.

Solicitation, food and alcohol sales, glass containers, tents, personal port-a-johns, furniture besides folding lawn chairs and tables, and oversized vehicles are prohibited.

The NFL’s clear bag policy is also in effect for the concert. Visit heinzfield.com/bagpolicy for more information.

The following items are also banned from the stadium: selfie sticks, coolers, thermoses, backpacks, large purses, cans, glass bottles, flasks, alcoholic beverages, laser pointers, noisemakers, strollers, video and movie cameras, tripods, audio recording equipment, weapons and any other items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate.

Cars must be out of the parking areas no later than one hour after the concert ends.

Any boaters who plan to be on the river during the concert are reminded that special Coast Guard regulations will be in place from June 29 through July 1. More information can be found here.