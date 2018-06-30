JULY 4TH FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | Fayette, Greene & Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In what is becoming commonplace in Downtown Pittsburgh, a protest took to the streets to bring attention to its cause.

In this case, it is revenge porn.

Photo Credit: Danielle Dindak/KDKA

The group — 50 Shades Of Silence — which was granted a permit for its protest, calls the issue an “abuse epidemic victimizing millions of Americans.” Revenge porn is a practice of non-consensual image abuse that has affected an estimated 10 million internet users in the United States, according to a release from the group.

Photo Credit: Danielle Dindak/KDKA

There were roughly 50 activists who marched from the Pittsburgh City-County Building, along Grant Street and down The Boulevard of the Allies. The event was held at the same time as an immigration rally at Mellon Square Park.

The 50 Shades Of Silence group is aiming to pressure congress to enact federal legislation criminalizing revenge porn nationwide.

