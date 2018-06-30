Comments
HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Peaceful protesters marched through Homewood on Saturday, protesting the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose.
About 100 people walked down Frankstown Avenue around 6 p.m. as part of the “End The Violence Walk For Peace.”
The Pittsburgh Gentlemen Motorcycle Club organized the march, calling for justice for Antwon.
Rose was fatally shot by East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld on June 19. District Attorney Stephen Zappala charged Rosfeld with criminal homicide on Wednesday.