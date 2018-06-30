Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the sunshine soaked the pavement, thousands of country music fans tailgated outside of Heinz Field Saturday afternoon.

Luke Bryan’s country music concert attracted fans of all ages who didn’t let the heat deter them from the fun.

“We’re staying hydrated. We’re drinking beer then water then beer then water,” fan Tawnya Vayda said.

Vayda and her friends came prepared with multiple ways to stay cool.

“We have popsicles, ice bandanas, water, alcohol water,” fan Emma Brown said.

Brown pointed out her alcoholic drink that was only 5 percent alcohol and the rest sparking water.

“See? We’re smart,” Brown said.

Some other smart fans brought tents to stay in the shade, but there were limitations on where they could put them.

“We had to move our car from over there because they wouldn’t let us have the tent so we moved over here on the sidewalk,” one fan said.

KDKA’s cameras spotted more swimsuits than cowboy boots as dozens of fans incorporated blow-up pools into their tailgate experience.

“I didn’t want to come if it was so hot so I sat in the pool all day,” fan Angel Smith said.

“I’m drinking plenty of water, staying hydrated, and having a great time,” fan Raeanne Schultz said.

Fans sprinted and danced through the misting stations and opened fire hydrants.

Port Authority even donated a few buses to be used as cooling centers for people who need some relief from the heat.

“We have, as of this moment, 13 transport ambulances outside of the stadium,” Robert Farrow, Chief of Pittsburgh EMS, said. “Then we have another 36 paramedics and EMTs inside the stadium.”

Farrow said it’s all hands on deck to keep everyone safe.

“For a concert of this nature, we are overstaffed a little bit basically because of the heat,” Farrow said.

At 5:30 p.m., Farrow said they had only treated 2 or 3 heat related incidents and also a handful of non-heat related medical issues.