(KDKA) — A reporter at The Republican, a newspaper based in Springfield, Mass., resigned Friday after publishing a false tweet indicating the Annapolis Maryland shooter, who killed five people on Thursday, was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

The slogan is used by President Donald Trump, and it was the main rallying cry during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Conor Berry faced the music for his false tweet in his resignation letter, saying: “I am ashamed of my tweet, which taints the good work of fair-minded journalists everywhere.”

When an editor at The Republican became aware of Berry’s post, it was quickly taken down.

“We need to be more vigilant than ever to be fair and accurate in a climate in which we are scrutinized and criticized,” Wayne Phaneuf, executive editor of The Republican, said in a statement.

Berry announced his publicly in a pinned tweet on Friday, saying “Folks, My 21-year career as a “journalist,” a fancy term that makes my skin crawl, frankly, came to a screeching halt yesterday with one stupid, regrettable tweet. Can’t take it back; wish I could. My sincere apologies to all good, hardworking reporters and to POTUS supporters.