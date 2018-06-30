Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – The #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have yet another famous male in the crosshairs after a recent accusation against Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan.

Keenan responded to a claim from an anonymous Twitter account, calling an allegation of rape a “despicable false claim,” among other things in a Twitter post on Friday.

Many thanks to those of you who saw right through this despicable false claim that only does damage to the #metoo movement. And shame on those of you who perpetuate this destructive clickbait. As for my delayed but un-required response, I had my phone off. You should try it. — Maynard J Keenan (@mjkeenan) June 28, 2018

The accusation came from the Twitter handle @IWas17HeWas36 in a June 22 post, saying that Keenan invited her backstage during a Nine Inch Nails and A Perfect Circle concert in the year 2000. The alleged victim claimed Keenan then pulled her onto a tour bus and raped her while she was underage.

The user has yet to comment on the Twitter account since Keenan’s response, but is searching for other potential victims.