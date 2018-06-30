JULY 4TH FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | Fayette, Greene & Washington
Filed Under:#MeToo, #TimesUp, Accused Of Rape, Local TV

(KDKA) – The #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have yet another famous male in the crosshairs after a recent accusation against Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan.

Keenan responded to a claim from an anonymous Twitter account, calling an allegation of rape a “despicable false claim,” among other things in a Twitter post on Friday.

The accusation came from the Twitter handle @IWas17HeWas36 in a June 22 post, saying that Keenan invited her backstage during a Nine Inch Nails and A Perfect Circle concert in the year 2000. The alleged victim claimed Keenan then pulled her onto a tour bus and raped her while she was underage.

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The user has yet to comment on the Twitter account since Keenan’s response, but is searching for other potential victims.

