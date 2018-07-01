Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A small group of people, a stunning view of the city and reflection. All bringing about a sense of peace so desperately needed since the life of Antwon Rose was taken.

“We wanted to participate in something that was mindful and quiet and meditative, focusing on the life of Antwon Rose,” said organizer Amanda Rubio.

Yoga instructor Amanda Rubio said the yoga community wanted to do something for Rose. She said a candlelight meditation vigil at Grandview Park on Mt. Washington seemed right.

“For people that aren’t as religious to focus on inner feelings and inner thoughts and find some peace,” said Rubio.

Close to a dozen people participated in the candlelight meditation vigil. Olivia Ryan was one of them.

“When she was saying what does this candle represent, it was kind of like it was his light and life and when we blow it out his life is gone,” said Ryan.

“It made me more angry that there’s nothing changing in the power structure of this country. Whits police officers getting away with shootings,” said participant Brynn Daniels.

“I just hope people can come together to support one another. The emotions that are rising within them and heal,” said Rubio.

Sunday night’s meditation vigil was the first of its kind since Antwon Rose was shot and killed by East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld almost two weeks ago.