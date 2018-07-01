Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SPRINGBORO, Pa. (AP) – State police say a mobile home fire claimed the life of a woman in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Police in Meadville said the blaze in Springboro was reported at 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

Fire crews contained the blaze and then found the body of 60-year-old Janice Munsch inside.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

