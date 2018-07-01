JULY 4TH FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | Fayette, Greene & Washington
EAST HILLS (KDKA) — An 18-year-old man was found dead in East Hills Saturday night.

Police and EMS were sent to the 2200 block of East Hills Drive just before 10 p.m.

The victim’s name is Jomarcus Fuller and he was found unresponsive in the road and pronounced dead at the scene.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

