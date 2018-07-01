Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST HILLS (KDKA) — An 18-year-old man was found dead in East Hills Saturday night.

Police and EMS were sent to the 2200 block of East Hills Drive just before 10 p.m.

The victim’s name is Jomarcus Fuller and he was found unresponsive in the road and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, an 18-year-old man was found at the scene, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

