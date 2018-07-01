Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Union members and other activists gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh on Sunday to voice their opposition to the Trump administration’s travel ban and zero-tolerance policy at the border with Mexico.

“I think that it’s awful that he’s separating families at the border, and I don’t just think that it’s un-American, I think that it’s unethical and inhumane,” protester Satvika Nati said.

“I’m here to support people who want to have the values for our nation, who believe in what we believe in, believe in chance, believe in opportunity,” protester Joel Laudenslager said Sunday. “I’m here to support them being in this country.”

The afternoon ended with a rally outside the Gateway T station.

This was the second protest on this topic held over the weekend. On Saturday, protests were held across the country for the national “Families Belong Together” Day of Action. Hundreds of people crowded into Mellon Square to call on the Trump administration to reunite separated migrant families.