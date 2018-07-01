Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — A man is in jail after he allegedly asked a group of women if he could borrow a cell phone, then threatened them with a gun when they said no.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. in the area of Duquesne’s City Hall.

According to police, three women were sitting near a fire station when 35-year-old Michael Magwood, of Rankin, approached them and asked if he could borrow a cell phone. All three women told him they didn’t have cell phones for him to use.

The women told police Magwood then said “I murdered seventeen people,” pulled out a handgun and told them they should perform sexual acts on him.

One victim said Magwood also threatened to kill them.

Duquesne Police officers were sent to the scene after someone called 911. The victims provided the officers with a description of Magwood and said he was last seen walking on North 2nd Street.

Officers began to search the area and spotted a man matching Magwood’s description on North 3rd Street. Police say he was leaning toward the front driver’s side tire of a parked car.

An officer placed the man at gunpoint and told him to get on the ground. The man was positively identified as Magwood.

According to a criminal complaint, police found a handgun magazine in Magwood’s pocket and found a loaded handgun on the tire of the parked car. The magazine found in Magwood’s pocket was a match for the handgun found on the tire.

Police say Magwood has an extensive criminal record, including a felony burglary conviction from 2013.

Magwood is facing multiple charges, including simple assault and carrying a firearm without a license.