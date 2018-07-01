Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced Sunday that they signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a five-year, $16.25 million contract.

Johnson spent the last six years as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Penguins have signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a five-year contract for an average annual value of $3.25 million. Welcome to the team! Full details: https://t.co/7DvtHtp8zM pic.twitter.com/ZqxmDGD1T7 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 1, 2018

Johnson’s deal runs through 2022-2023, and he will make an average of $3.25 million per season.