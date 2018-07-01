Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed Matt Cullen to a one-year, $650,000 deal.

Cullen played for the Penguins for two years before signing a free agent contract with the Minnesota Wild in 2017.

Cullen had 22 points with the Wild last season.