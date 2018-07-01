July 4th FireworksClick here to find county-by-county fireworks listings!
Filed Under:Jack Johnson, John Muse, Matt Cullen, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stefan Elliott, Zach Trotman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed six players to contracts Sunday.

A year after letting several players go in free agency, the Pittsburgh Penguins are loading up. The Penguins brought back veteran center Matt Cullen on a $650,000, one-year deal and signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a $16.25 million, five-year deal.

Cullen won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017 before going home to play for the Minnesota Wild. The 41-year-old Cullen had 22 points last season with Minnesota.

Johnson, who will count $3.25 million against the salary cap through the 2022-23 season, leaves Columbus after seven-plus seasons.

The Penguins signed four other players to one-year, two-way contracts: forward Jimmy Hayes, defensemen Zach Trotman and Stefan Elliott, and goaltender John Muse. All four deals contain an average annual value of $650,000 at the NHL level.

Trotman played three NHL games with the Penguins last season and played most of the rest of the season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Hayes spent last season with the New Jersey Devils, Elliott has played the past two season in Europe, and Muse played with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the ECHL’s Reading Royals last season.

