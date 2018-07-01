July 4th FireworksClick here to find county-by-county fireworks listings!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bottles of Wish Bone salad dressing are being recalled.

The FDA says Pinnacle Foods Inc. is recalling 15 oz. bottles of Wish Bone House Italian Salad Dressing due to a mislabeling error.

According to the FDA, a limited number of bottles did not declare that the product contains milk and egg, which are known allergens.

recall wish bone Bottles Of Wish Bone Salad Dressing Recalled

(Photo Credit: FDA)

The salad dressing is safe to eat if you do not have a milk or egg allergy.

Anyone who does have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or egg could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction to the salad dressing.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.

Almost 8,000 cases of the salad dressing are being recalled.

Customers can return the product for a full refund and call Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646 with any questions. Visit fda.gov for more information.

