PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy and trying to assault another at his Pine Township home.

The Northern Regional Police Department says 50-year-old Kevin Patrick Carr, of Wexford, ran an auto repair business out of his home on Pikemont Drive.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy was at Carr’s house to get work done on his vehicle when Carr sexually assaulted him.

Carr is also accused of attempting to sexually assault a second 17-year-old boy who also came to Carr’s house to have work done on his vehicle.

Both incidents took place between May 20 and June 29.

Carr was arrested Monday and is facing charges of indecent assault, unlawful contact of minors and corruption of minors.

Northern Regional Police ask anyone with additional information on Carr to call police at (724) 625-3157.