July 4th FireworksClick here to find county-by-county fireworks listings!
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Sen. Susan Collins, Supreme Court

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she would oppose any nominee she believed would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

She would be a key vote on President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court in the closely divided Senate.

The White House is focusing on five to seven potential candidates to fill the vacancy of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, a swing vote on the court. The Maine senator said Sunday that she would only back a judge who would show respect for settled law such as the 45-year-old Roe decision, which has long been anathema to conservatives.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Scott Slanda (@nccsa186) says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:30 AM

    What? Roe v Wade overturned CENTURIES of settled law, and now we’re expected to respect it because it’s settled law?
    Do liberals even listen to themselves?

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s