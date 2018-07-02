July 4th FireworksClick here to find county-by-county fireworks listings!
CLEVELAND (AP) – Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

FBI Agent Vicki Anderson says Monday that a person was arrested over the weekend. She says more information will be provided at a morning news conference.

Anderson says the individual was arrested for “attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization.”

