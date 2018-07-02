Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flash flooding forced road closures and caused damage across the region Monday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms began moving through the area around 5 p.m., and reports of flooding began coming in as the evening went on.

Flooding was reported in Elizabeth Township, Fox Chapel, Indiana, O’Hara Township, McCandless, Sewickley and Aspinwall.

Fox Chapel Road was shut down due to flash flooding.

I’ve never seen the water come up this fast! It’s crazy! This house only had a little bit a water 10 minutes ago. Fox Chapel Road is closed due to a flash flood breaking news pic.twitter.com/yaIVTOPErC — k00nix (@K00NIX) July 3, 2018

Just helped an older couple get out of this house before the water got up to the first floor. This is in sane. #flashflood #Breakingnews @cbslocal pic.twitter.com/Z2Vd6xfa7o — k00nix (@K00NIX) July 3, 2018

One foot of water was reported on Squaw Run Road at Field Club Road in Fox Chapel.

Fox Chapel: Report of vehicles stuck on Squaw Run Road East at Squaw Run Road because of flooding. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 3, 2018

Rushing water was also reported in the 100 block of Woodland Farms Road.

There was also one foot of water reported at Delafield Road and Eton Drive in O’Hara. Officials said a sinkhole formed underneath Valley Drive.

O'Hara: 100 block of Valley Drive has completely washed out and a sinkhole has formed underneath. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 3, 2018

Flood waters on Kittanning Pike left multiple people trapped in their cars.

O'Hara: 100 block of Kittanning Pike – Multiple people stuck in cars on the side of the road because of flooding. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 3, 2018

Allegheny County officials said the 1400 block of Washington Boulevard was impassable just before 8 p.m.

State Police shut down Route 28 northbound at the Highland Park Bridge and Route 28 southbound diverting off at Fox Chapel due to flooding. Police ask drivers to avoid Route 28 from Etna to Blawnox.

