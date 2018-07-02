WeatherClick here for the latest watches and warnings!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flash flooding forced road closures and caused damage across the region Monday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms began moving through the area around 5 p.m., and reports of flooding began coming in as the evening went on.

Flooding was reported in Elizabeth Township, Fox Chapel, Indiana, O’Hara Township, McCandless, Sewickley and Aspinwall.

Fox Chapel Road was shut down due to flash flooding.

One foot of water was reported on Squaw Run Road at Field Club Road in Fox Chapel.

Rushing water was also reported in the 100 block of Woodland Farms Road.

There was also one foot of water reported at Delafield Road and Eton Drive in O’Hara. Officials said a sinkhole formed underneath Valley Drive.

Flood waters on Kittanning Pike left multiple people trapped in their cars.

Allegheny County officials said the 1400 block of Washington Boulevard was impassable just before 8 p.m.

State Police shut down Route 28 northbound at the Highland Park Bridge and Route 28 southbound diverting off at Fox Chapel due to flooding. Police ask drivers to avoid Route 28 from Etna to Blawnox.

