PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A newlywed says her bouquet disappeared sometime after her wedding reception Saturday night — along with her grandmother’s wedding ring.

Karen Olsen’s grandmother let her borrow her wedding ring to represent “something old” at her wedding. The ring was attached to Olsen’s bouquet when she married Matt Garofalo on Saturday.

Olsen and Garafalo had their wedding reception at PNC Park, and they were staying at the Springhill Suites right across the street.

The reception ended around 11 p.m.

The couple says someone in the wedding party misplaced Olsen’s bouquet, with the ring still attached to it, on the way from the reception to the hotel and the ring was lost.

Olsen spent a lot of time on her wedding night searching the area for her grandmother’s wedding ring. She says she’s heartbroken and desperate to find it.

She hopes anyone who was in the area of PNC Park and/or the Springhill Suites on Saturday night after 11 p.m. may have seen the bouquet and/or the ring.

Anyone who thinks they may be able to help is asked to call PNC Park, the Springhill Suites or KDKA-TV News at (412) 575-2245.