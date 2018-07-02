Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People will be packing Point State Park to see the fireworks on Wednesday night, and the City of Pittsburgh is ready with a security plan.

City officials want people to have fun and be safe. They say there is no known connection to the alleged terror plot in Cleveland.

It is a reminder, however, for everyone going to Point State Park and elsewhere to watch fireworks to always be vigilant.

“There’s no reason to be afraid. There is going to be an over-abundance of law enforcement. At the same time, you have to be aware of your surroundings, and if you see something say something,” said Wendell Hissrich, Director of Pittsburgh Public Safety.

At a 2 p.m. press conference Monday, Hissrich and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Scott Schubert talked about the 4th of July security plan.

“Remember, fireworks are not allowed to be used within 150 feet of any building, so that pretty much rules out using them downtown. And they’re not allowed in Point State Park,” said Hissrich.

If you go to Point State Park to watch the professional show, expect your bag to be checked and to be wanded for weapons.

“There will be plenty of law enforcement out there in uniform. And also remember there will be many officers in plain clothes. We will also have officers in high vantage points throughout the city,” said Hissrich.

Explosive-detecting K-9s will be working throughout the city, along with mounted units from the city, county and state police.

“There will be a zero tolerance for any kind of disorderly conduct, fighting, underage drinking, intoxication. Any type of violence will be swiftly handled with arrest and/or citation,” said Hissrich.

City officers are still working 12-hour shifts because of more protesting being anticipated over the death of Antwon Rose Jr.

“It’s our goal as soon as possible to get them back to their normal routine. We appreciate the officers and everything that they are doing. We understand that it takes a toll on their family life as well,” said Chief Schubert.

For now, the officers will continue on the longer shifts with the hope that they can revert back to normal soon.

There will be more officers patrolling the water, too. If you are boating, make sure you are sober and have the proper safety equipment.

Up in the air, no drones are allowed, only the state police helicopter.