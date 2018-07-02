Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT PLEASANT (KDKA) – A woman was forced to jump from a second floor window after fire broke out at a duplex in Westmoreland County.

According to officials at the scene, the fire started in the 200 block of North Silver Street just before 2 a.m.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. A total of 17 volunteer fire companies responded to the scene.

“The tank on the grill, the propane tank, must have had a leak and the fumes came into the house,” Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Chief Jerry Lucia said. “After the fire really got going, the tank and the grill just blew right off the porch.”

A woman in her 20s had to jump to safety from a second floor window. She suffered minor injuries to her back and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a couple and their 8-year-old girl on the other side of the duplex were able to get out safely.

The young girl woke her parents up when she noticed the house was on fire.

