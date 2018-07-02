July 4th FireworksClick here to find county-by-county fireworks listings!
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston, Boston Police

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BOSTON (AP) – Two Boston police officers are showing that America is the land that they love with their Fourth of July version of “Carpool Karaoke.”

In what they’re calling “Cop Pool Karaoke,” Officers Stephen McNulty and Kim Tavares discuss the upcoming Fourth of July holiday on the video before belting out a stirring rendition of “God Bless America.”

The officers talk about the holiday and how it’s fun to fire cannons over the city’s Charles River … legally.

The video is a spoof of “Carpool Karaoke,” a segment on the “Late Late Show with James Corden,” where musical guests join Corden for a joyride as they sing along to their songs.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s