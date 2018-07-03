Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You may want to reconsider your 4th of July barbecue plans.

The National Weather Service says a heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Multiple counties — including Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Lawrence, Mercer, Washington and Westmoreland — will be under the advisory. Parts of Ohio and West Virginia are also affected by the advisory.

Hot temperatures combined with high humidity values will continue into July 4th: A Heat Advisory is in Effect from 1 PM – 7 PM ET Wednesday for much of the region, with heat index values ranging between 100-103 degrees during the afternoon hours.

According to the National Weather Service, with temperatures around 90 and dewpoints in the lower 70s, heat index values will be between 100 and 103.

The NWS says the heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

Anyone spending time outside or working outdoors is urged to take extra precautions, drink plenty of water and wear light-weight, loose-fitting clothing.