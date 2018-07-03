July 4th FireworksClick here to find county-by-county fireworks listings!
LONDON (AP) – British police say a health care worker has been arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies and trying to kill another six at a hospital neonatal unit in northwest England.

Detectives have been investigating baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester for more than a year.

CHESTER, ENGLAND – JULY 03: General view of the Countess of Chester Hospital on July 3, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom. A female health care worker at the Countess of Chester Hospital has been arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies. Cheshire Police having been have been investigating the deaths of 17 newborns at the neonatal unit between March 2015 and July 2016. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Cheshire Constabulary said officers arrested a female “health care professional” Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The force did not identify the woman or give details of her job.

Police are investigating the deaths of 17 babies and 15 “non-fatal collapses” at the unit between March 2015 and June 2016.

