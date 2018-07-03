WeatherClick here for the latest watches and warnings!
BUTLER (KDKA) – A 2-year-old child has been hospitalized after reportedly falling out of a second floor window in Butler.

According to a Butler Eagle report, the incident happened at a home in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street Tuesday morning.

However, medical attention was not sought for the child prior to police being alerted to the incident around noon.

The child has since been taken to Children’s Hospital, but there is no word on their condition at this time.

It is unclear if charges will be filed.

