FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (KDKA) — Authorities say a 92-year-old woman killed her 72-year-old during a confrontation about her moving to an assisted living facility.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to a home in Fountain Hills, Ariz., around 10 a.m. Monday for a report of unknown trouble.

When they arrived at the scene, they found that 92-year-old Anna Mae Blessing had shot and killed her 72-year-old son.

Blessing told authorities her son intended to place her in an assisted living facility and she had been thinking about his intentions for several days.

According to authorities, Blessing said she retrieved two pistols, concealed them in the pockets of her robe, then went to confront her son in his bedroom.

During the confrontation, she removed one pistol and fired multiple rounds at her son, striking and killing him.

Authorities say Blessing then pointed the gun at her son’s girlfriend, but she dropped it and a struggle ensued. Blessing grabbed the second pistol and tried to point it at the girlfriend, but the girlfriend knocked it out of Blessing’s hand.

The son’s girlfriend then called the sheriff’s office.

Blessing is facing charges of murder in the first degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.