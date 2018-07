Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FREEPORT (KDKA) — Crews battled a large apartment fire in Armstrong County on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Market Street in Freeport around 9:30 p.m.

KDKA-TV News crews learned the structure was occupied, but no injuries have been reported.

Further details have not yet been released.

