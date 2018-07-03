Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A warrant is out for a woman accused of abandoning several dogs for days, leaving them outside in cages in the sweltering heat without food or water.

Nicole Daniels, 35, is facing multiple charges.

Police say four dogs were found at Daniels’ home. One was found in a small crate on a side porch along with another dog, and two puppies were found chained to a fence on a concrete pad in the back of the house.

According to police, feces were found in the crate and all over the concrete pad in the back of the house. The sun was directly above the pad and there was no shade for the dogs.

Neighbors who didn’t want to be identified said they kept hearing the dogs bark and hadn’t seen Daniels since last Wednesday. On Friday, they started giving the dogs water until they were taken from the home on Sunday.

“It’s 90 degrees. We see reports all the time that you can’t have your pets out too late. At some points, they were crying. At some points, they were whining. Usually, they were up through the night. It was difficult to listen to and to watch as a neighbor, watching this go down,” one neighbor said.

The neighbors say the Humane Society told them if they hadn’t given the dogs water, the dogs would have likely died.

Police say they also received multiple complaints from people regarding these dogs.

Daniels is facing seven counts of animal neglect and one count of cruelty to animals.

The dogs were taken to the Humane Society to be cared for.

