PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a missing Maryland man may have passed through Pittsburgh.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, 36-year-old Aaron Lucian Hunt boarded a Greyhound bus in Frederick, Md., on June 4.

Police say the bus, which was heading to Omaha, Neb., was scheduled to make a stop in Pittsburgh.

Hunt is described as between 6-feet and 6-feet-1-inch tall and approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with a full beard. He also has a tattoo on his forearm.

Anyone who has seen Hunt or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at (412) 323-7141.