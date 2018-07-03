WeatherClick here for the latest watches and warnings!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As daylight broke Tuesday morning, residents were getting a better look at damage caused by the most recent round of severe storms.

Severe thunderstorms began moving through the area around 5 p.m. Monday, and reports of flooding began coming in as the evening went on.

O’Hara Township and Fox Chapel were two of the hardest hit communities, where people had to be rescued from flooded roads and homes.

ohara township damage State Of Emergency Declared In OHara Twp. In Wake Of Strong Storms

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

O’Hara Township has now declared a state of emergency.

As of 6 a.m., a section of Old Freeport Road remained closed. It is unclear when the road will re-open.

A parking lot buckled due to a creek running under it. As a result, asphalt was lifted and floated onto the roadway.

On Fox Chapel Road, quickly rising waters broke through the garage doors of a home and some residents were evacuated.

“We just saw the water come flooding into our driveway and bust out the garage door. We thought we were gonna be ok for a minute and then saw the water keep coming up higher and higher.

