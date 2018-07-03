WeatherClick here for the latest watches and warnings!
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating after someone threw sardines at two homes in Westmoreland County.

According to police, the incidents happened on June 28, in Hempfield Township.

One of the incidents happened between midnight and 4 a.m. along Castlegate Circle. The other incident happened between midnight and 7 a.m. on Courtview Drive.

In both incidents, sardines were thrown at the homes.

However, a vehicle was also covered in shaving cream in the Courtview Drive incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg at (724)-832-3288.

