PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In this week’s Take Me Home Tuesday, we’d like to introduce you to Bobbie.

She’s a 15 ½- week-old 30-pound Chihuahua mix.

She’s spayed and after being with a foster family with Orphans of the Storm, she’s ready to find her forever home.

“We’re hoping that Bobbie finds a good home through your Take Me Home Tuesday. She will be a great dog for just about anybody. Somebody that likes a fun and happy little dog. That would be her,” Chris O’Donnell said.

For more information on adopting Bobbie, plus details on events to help Orphans of the Storm, visit their website here!

