Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump heads to West Virginia on Tuesday to express appreciation to active-duty service members and veterans during a military tribute.

The White House says Trump is delivering remarks at a “Salute to Service” charity dinner at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs. The White House says the dinner is being held in conjunction with another event previously known as the PGA Tour’s Greenbrier Classic. Trump is an avid golfer.

The event will mark Trump’s latest appearance in a state he won by more than 40 percentage points in 2016 and where Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is seeking re-election.

Trump has criticized Manchin for voting against tax cuts Trump enacted last year. Manchin is among Democrats with whom Trump recently discussed the vacancy on the Supreme Court.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)