ARNOLD (KDKA) – Firefighters in Arnold believe a firework sparked a fire on Third Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The fire marshal will now further investigate and arrived at the scene around 6:30 a.m.

Neighbors from two nearby homes tell KDKA that police officers started banging on their doors around 4 a.m., asking them to evacuate in case the flames spread.

The fire quickly spread to a vacant home next door because the two homes sit very close together, set back about 50 yards off the road.

The Arnold fire chief told KDKA that both homes are vacant and that neither had utilities hooked up.

No one was injured and firefighters kept cool with bottles of water and a cooling tent.

