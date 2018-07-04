July 4th FireworksClick here to find county-by-county fireworks listings!
Filed Under:Baldwin Township, McNeilly Road, Sinkhole, Water Main Break

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An eight-inch water main break ion Baldwin Township buckled the road badly on Wednesday afternoon and closed McNeilly Road at Sussex Avenue.

baldwin water main break Baldwin Township Water Main Break Buckles Road

Photo Credit: KDKA

Crews from Pennsylvania American Water Company brought in heavy equipment to try and correct the problem. Water restoration is expected by morning, according to the Pennsylvania American Water spokesperson.

No homes were impacted and businesses were closed due to the holiday.

