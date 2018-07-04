Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An eight-inch water main break ion Baldwin Township buckled the road badly on Wednesday afternoon and closed McNeilly Road at Sussex Avenue.

Crews from Pennsylvania American Water Company brought in heavy equipment to try and correct the problem. Water restoration is expected by morning, according to the Pennsylvania American Water spokesperson.

No homes were impacted and businesses were closed due to the holiday.

