BEECHVIEW (KDKA) – Some Beechview residents started the Fourth of July without water because of a water main break.

Eleanor Zacour says she saw water rushing down Dagmar Avenue around 7 a.m.

“I opened my door and there was water gushing down from Sebring to Dagmar, all the way down,” Zacour said.

“It looked like what you would expect to see at Ohiopyle. I could’ve kayaked right down the middle of it,” Will Eberle said

While she didn’t have any damage in her garage, one of her neighbors wasn’t so fortunate.

Some of the water went into one man’s home, flooding his garage.

“Because he was downhill and his basement goes down in the garage it just…It was under water. I feel bad for him,” Eberle said.

Pennsylvania American Water officials say 10 homes were affected. Crews worked quickly to turn off the water from the broken main.

“It sounded like a river. I didn’t know if it was raining or what was going on,” Eberle said. “It took about five minutes for me to find the source of it.”

Water service is expected to be restored sometime this evening.

In the meantime, Pennsylvania American Water will provide bottled water for the customers who are without service.

“It’s off, but I do have bottled water, so I’m okay,” Zacour said. “I hope it won’t be long, maybe just a couple of hours.”