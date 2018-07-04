Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CANONSBURG (KDKA) – Thousands gathered in Canonsburg for the second largest Fourth of July parade in the state today.

People love it so much, they stake out their spots one or two days before. This year, the Borough was thrilled to have Canonsburg native and KDKA-TV news producer Sarah Kapis as a celebrity guest.

“Sarah’s a unique individual and after talking with her recently, I understand that she has won an Emmy. We recognize that and we would like her to be recognized at the Fourth of July Parade,” said Mayor David Rhome.

The parade stepped off at 10 a.m. Many make a day of it, but construction has prompted some changes to the annual fireworks show.

The Canon-McMillan stadium is off limits because of construction and renovation. That means people much find a new place to watch the fireworks.

“It’s kind of a phase project where the bleachers are going to be ready and open for the home opening for the football team. The building beneath that includes locker rooms, concessions, and other offices and will be complete towards the middle of April,” said John Dunlevy of Construction Management Services.

The fireworks will still be launched from behind the stadium toward the mid-part of town, but nobody will be able to access the bleachers.