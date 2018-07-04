July 4th FireworksClick here to find county-by-county fireworks listings!
SPRINGHILL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two people in Fayette County are facing charges after a number of animals were found to be in very poor condition.

According to state police, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Clark Street on June 22.

When officers arrived, they found a “severely emaciated” 9-month-old puppy walking around outside. Officers knocked on the door of the home and Anita Thorne answered.

abused kittens 2 Dogs, 13 Cats Found In Poor Condition At Fayette Co. Home, 2 Charged

(Photos Courtesy of Who Rescued Who Humane Society)

When she opened the door, officers saw a 10-year-old dog in worse condition than the puppy. They also found nine kittens and four adult cats, which were all in need of medical attention.

All of the animals were surrendered and taken to Gaydos Kennel in Clairton.

Unfortunately, two cats and the 10-year-old dog were put down due to their conditions.

Meanwhile, the puppy is receiving treatment for an infection and malnutrition. The nine kittens are being treated for eye infections.

Thorne and the homeowner, Robert Young, are facing 15 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, animal cruelty and animal neglect.

