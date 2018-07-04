Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The storms brought down trees and power lines in Pittsburgh as well as the eastern suburbs on Wednesday night.

Duquesne Light Company says more than 18,000 customers remained without power late Wednesday night after another round of thunderstorms battered parts of the area.

The rain also cause flooding in Fox Chapel, O’Hara Township and Aspinwall – three neighborhoods that were soaked already from storms earlier this week.

The Delafield Road-Freeport Road area in Fox Chapel and O’Hara Twp again got hit with flash flooding. It’s the second time this has happened this week. Some of this area still hasn’t recovered from flash flooding 72 hours ago.

Washington Boulevard was closed in both directions from Allegheny River Boulevard to Negley Run Boulevard due to flooding.

Also, the water was high on Allegheny River Blvd.

Trees are down in a number of neighborhoods, brought down by high winds. In some area, the trees brought down power lines, and places like Sharpsburg were left in the dark.

While Fourth of July fireworks displays were cancelled in Shaler and Monroeville because of the weather, the lightening put on a spectacular display of its own.

The police rescued a man in his 20s out of the sunroof of his car in the Verona area.

South Avenue and East Railroad Street had flooding, and Billy Kay’s dine and dance has extensive damage with approxamitely four to five feet of water in the intersection.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto was monitoring the storms, and he tweeted that power is out in several neighborhoods in the east end and north side. Peduto says public works crews are out, doing their best to clear the road.

There was even a report of a tornado touching down in Somerset County on Wednesday night, affecting a senior citizen facility that houses approximately 200 residents.

The Salvation Army made sure that people stay hydrated in the heat until generators can be brought in to restore air conditioning. The Salvation Army will continue to provide beverages, food and other assistance as needed as clean up continues in the area.

Approximately 60 homes have also been affected in the Sharpsburg area.