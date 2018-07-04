July 4th FireworksClick here to find county-by-county fireworks listings!
NEW YORK (AP) – Defending champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut chomped down a record 74 franks and buns to take home his 11th title at the annual Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

The renowned competitive eater from San Jose, California, takes home the coveted Mustard Belt and surpassed the previous mark of 72 dogs and buns he downed last year.

joey chestnut Joey Chestnut Downs A Record 74 Hot Dogs For 11th Title

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 4: Joey Chestnut arrives during the annual Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island July 4, 2016 in New York City. Joey Chestnut re-took the crown, eating 70 hot dogs and beating last year’s winner Matt Stonie’s 53 hot dogs consumed. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

The heat wasn’t a factor; the National Weather Service put the temperature at 83 degrees with a heat index of 91 degrees.

Miki Sudo said after eating 37 dogs and buns that the heat may have slowed her down in winning the women’s competition.

That didn’t stop the Las Vegas eater from easily beating out second-place finisher Mischelle Lesco of Tuscon, Arizona, who chowed down 28 wieners and buns.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

