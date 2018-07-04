July 4th FireworksClick here to find county-by-county fireworks listings!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -Kennywood has been teasing fans for weeks about their “Project 412.”

Now, they are holding a contest and the winners will be among the first riders for the new attraction, which is slated to open in 2019

In June, Kennywood said “Project 412” has broken ground at the park. A Facebook post included a “ride details scratcher” with nine squares.

“Every Thursday, we’ll scratch off another number on our PROJECT 412 card, so follow along and take your best guesses at how they all add up to form Kennywood’s 2019 attraction,” the post says.

Now that all of the numbers have been revealed, Kennywood has launched a word search contest.

According to their website, “The first twelve to correctly match all 9 numbers to the correct words, will win the ULTIMATE New Ride Experience, including being among the first riders when the attraction opens in 2019!”

Fans can submit one guess per day through noon on July 16.

For more information, visit their website here.

