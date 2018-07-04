Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -Kennywood has been teasing fans for weeks about their “Project 412.”

Now, they are holding a contest and the winners will be among the first riders for the new attraction, which is slated to open in 2019

In June, Kennywood said “Project 412” has broken ground at the park. A Facebook post included a “ride details scratcher” with nine squares.

“Every Thursday, we’ll scratch off another number on our PROJECT 412 card, so follow along and take your best guesses at how they all add up to form Kennywood’s 2019 attraction,” the post says.

The whole #Project412 card has been revealed. The next phase begins tomorrow morning. Be ready. pic.twitter.com/GiYZCbAKsg — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) July 3, 2018

Now that all of the numbers have been revealed, Kennywood has launched a word search contest.

According to their website, “The first twelve to correctly match all 9 numbers to the correct words, will win the ULTIMATE New Ride Experience, including being among the first riders when the attraction opens in 2019!”

Fans can submit one guess per day through noon on July 16.

The next phase of #Project412 is here – and it gives you the chance to be among the first riders when IT opens next year. So get searching! Full details: https://t.co/Bko2FFPsGA pic.twitter.com/O2bVCKB5rR — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) July 4, 2018

For more information, visit their website here.