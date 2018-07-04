Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Montour Trail is a popular spot, but part of it is in desperate need of repair.

A section of the trail was washed away during flash flooding last month in the South Hills. In South Park close to Piney Creek, the trail is in ruin thanks to flood waters.

Sections are a bit tricky to get through for bikers on the Fourth of July.

“There was another hole up the way a bit that my son almost hit,” said Rob Shoemaker, who was biking with his family.

The trail, which runs nearly 47 miles along Southeastern Allegheny County, is one of the longest rail trails in the United States. There are two areas that suffered massive damage, and it will be $100,000 to repair.

“The water was at least three or four feet deep and it was just flowing right down through here,” said David Oyler of the trail’s board. “I’ve never seen anything in this area like this.”

Oyler put together a GoFundMe page to try and fix the massive storm damage.

If the funds can be raised to fix the trail, work will begin as early as Monday, and work is expected to take 4-6 weeks.