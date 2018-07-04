Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) – Protesters unhappy that East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld is not behind bars after the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose in a traffic stop in June were blocking Washington Road at Connor Road and Gilkeson Road in Mount Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the protestors demonstrated outside the house of Judge Jeffrey Manning, who released Rosfeld on $250,000 unsecured bond.

The Mount Lebanon Police were asking the public to please avoid the area, but have since tweeted that the area has been reopened in all directions.

