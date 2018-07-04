Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is in custody after multiple calls of him being nude on the berm of Interstate 79 on Tuesday afternoon in South Strabane Township, according to a report in the Washington Observer-Reporter.

Montez David Freeman, 36, was found on the concrete berm surrounded by shattered beer bottles around 4:20 p.m., according to court records. He was allegedly throwing beer bottles onto the highway.

According to the police report, Freeman drove into a grassy area off the right berm and parked it along I-79 south before going on his rampage.

Freeman was arrested and booked in the Washington County jail on $5,000 bond after being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, risking a catastrophe, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.