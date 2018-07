Dodgers Crush 6 HRs, Beat Pirates 8-3 Clayton Kershaw earned his first win in 2 ½ months, five Dodgers homered including Max Muncy with a pair, and Los Angeles beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 on Tuesday night.

Yankees, Red Sox Battle For A.L. East Crown Will Be Fun To WatchThe Yankees and Red Sox seemed destined for another epic, late-season clash, as the race for the 2018 AL East crown is shaping up to be yet another amazing chapter in baseball's greatest rivalry.