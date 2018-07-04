Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some great recipes that are perfect for a Fourth of July party!

Sweet-and-Savory Burgers

½ cup soy sauce

4 tablespoons light corn syrup

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon garlic powder

4 green onions, thinly sliced

2 pounds lean ground beef

½ cup chili sauce

½ cup hot red pepper jelly

8 hamburger buns, toasted

Toppings: Grilled sweet onion and pineapple slices

Directions:

Stir together the first 6 ingredients. Reserve 6 tablespoons of this mixture; cover and chill. Pour remaining soy sauce mixture into a shallow pan or baking dish.

Shape beef into 8 patties; place in a single layer in soy sauce mixture in pan, turning to coat. Cover and chill for about 4 hours.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Remove patties from marinade, discarding marinade. Grill patties, covered with grill lid, 5 minutes on each side, or until beef is no longer pink in the center, basting occasionally with reserved 3 tablespoons soy sauce mixture.

Stir together chili sauce and jelly. Serve burgers on buns with chili sauce mixture and a slice each of grilled sweet onion and pineapple.

Yield: 8 burgers

Bang-Bang Corn on the Cob

½ cup sweet chili sauce

3 tablespoons melted butter

1 tablespoon Sriracha

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

Juice of 2 limes

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

6 ears corn, husks removed

Freshly chopped cilantro, for garnish

Directions:

Make the Bang-Bang butter:

In a medium bowl, mix together the chili sauce, butter, Sriracha, garlic, and lime juice, and season generously with salt and pepper.

Slather the butter all over the corn.

Heat grill to medium-high. Grill corn, turning and basting with the remaining Bang Bang butter occasionally, until corn is tender and charred, 10 to 15 minutes.

Garnish with cilantro and serve.

Makes: 6 ears of corn on the cob