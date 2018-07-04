July 4th FireworksClick here to find county-by-county fireworks listings!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is Independence Day and thousands of people are expected to pack Downtown Pittsburgh to celebrate.

The main event is the EQT Flashes of Freedom fireworks show, which begins at 9:35 p.m. However, EQT’s Celebrate America event will be going on throughout the day at Point State Park.

Earlier this week, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Scott Schubert talked about the 4th of July security plan.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

If you go to Point State Park to watch the professional show, expect your bag to be checked and to be wanded for weapons.

“There will be plenty of law enforcement out there in uniform. And also remember there will be many officers in plain clothes. We will also have officers in high vantage points throughout the city,” said Hissrich.

Explosive-detecting K-9s will be working throughout the city, along with mounted units from the city, county and state police.

“There will be a zero tolerance for any kind of disorderly conduct, fighting, underage drinking, intoxication. Any type of violence will be swiftly handled with arrest and/or citation,” said Hissrich.

There will be more officers patrolling the water, too. If you are boating, make sure you are sober and have the proper safety equipment.

Up in the air, no drones are allowed, only the state police helicopter.

