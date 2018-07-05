Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – In the midst of all the heartbreaking stories of flood damage, there is one story with a happy ending on Thursday.

“Never understood what flash flood was until today,” said Phillip Hairston.

At around 6 a.m., water seemed to swallow Peoples Road, where Hairston lives.

“Car was sweeping away,” he said. “The garage, shed, everything, goats and everything going down the river.”

Much of the most severe flash flooding occurred near his home.

“Never thought I’d wake up in the morning and see a boat in my backyard when I don’t even own one,” said Hairston.

A trailer was swept away and lodged in a nearby creek. Inside was the prized possessin of the Chechak family – a 1980 Pontiac Firebird.

“We do drag racing,” said Josh Chechak of Shaler Township. “This is my dad’s car. My dad had this car from way before I was even born.”

By some miracle, the car survived.

“The car still runs,” said Chechak. “Going to have it back on the streets in a couple of weeks.”

The trailer was also carrying an all-terrain vehicle, which also survived the flood.

“I don’t know,” said Chechak. “We … I’m lost for words right now.”

Despite the good news, there is still a lot of cleanup ahead for everyone affected by the damage. Luckily, there have been no injuries reported at this time.

“Personal possessions can be replaced, but lives can’t,” said Hairston.

The intersection of Babcok Boulevard and Peoples Road is closed because of the severe flood damage. A portion of the road is badly buckling. Pieces of asphalt were scattered all around the intersection. Crews have been working to clean up the mess and make repairs.